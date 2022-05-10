The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from April 29-May 5:
Kevin Ellis: 27; 3465 Van Buren St., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Victoria Harrell: 20; 2869 King Charles Drive, Baker; simple battery
Antonio Henderson: 42; 2085 College Ave., Baker; theft and simple criminal damage to property
Terri Huser: 27; 12020 Florida Blvd., A2, Baton Rouge; seven counts of theft, seven counts of simple burglary, and simple criminal damage to property
Ephron Monet: 20; 3628 Casa Grande Drive, Baton Rouge; flight from an officer
Kendrick Polk: 30; 3124 Winnebago St., Baton Rouge; theft, simple criminal damage to property, and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Montrail Sanders: 33; 11070 Mead Drive, No. 709, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants