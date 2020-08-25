Elizabeth Stafford has been named controller for Lane Regional Medical Center, a news release said.
She is responsible for overseeing payroll systems; financial and accounting services; and business operations and planning.
Stafford received her masters of business administration from University of Phoenix and has more than 16 years of health care financial management experience. Before joining Lane, she was chief financial officer for Champion Management LLC in Baton Rouge.
“I’m looking forward to creating long-lasting relationships in Zachary and being part of the growing health care community here at Lane,” she said.
A resident of Baton Rouge, Stafford enjoys music festivals, live theater, hiking and traveling. She has a 21-year-old son, Gage, who is studying to become a registered nurse.