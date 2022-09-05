Coach Cheri Perry and the Zachary volleyball team enter the 2022 season with the daunting task of replacing eight seniors from last year’s team. After a summer offseason under strength and conditioning coach Jason Little, the Broncos came into the month of August young but physically ready to compete.
During jamboree action early in the month, the Broncos improved during losses to Live Oak and Denham Spring culminating in a victory over St. Michaels. On Aug. 30. they lost to University High in a match Perry indicated that “each day we are getting better than we were the day before.” Coach Perry also commented that “we have to get more consistent with our passing, so that we are able to run our offense.”
The Broncos are relying on only three seniors this year (Sydney Marshall, Genevieve Thwang and Annie Maas) and a large freshman and junior class. On the team’s youth Perry commented that “they are a gritty bunch that understands they have to work for everything, and we are not going to let our inexperience be an excuse.”
The Broncos home opener with McKinley on Sept. 1 was the perfect opportunity to continue development and search for the elusive team identify. It was also an opportunity to build momentum early in front of the home fans.
In the opening game the junior varsity Broncos were victorious in straight sets (25-5 and 25-8). The varsity game was more of the same as the Broncos gave the home fans a win in straight sets (25-13, 25-8 and 25-2).
As you can see from the margin of victory by set, the young Broncos gained confidence and improved from the first set to the last.
In the varsity opening set the Broncos took the lead on a spike by sophomore front row player Willia Puckett. Nyla Doiron’s serve extended the lead to 11-4. Later in the set McKinley came to within 5 points (18-13) before Perry placed a well called timeout to adjust the defense and take back the serve.
The Broncos responded, and senior Sydney Marshall closed out the Panthers with seven straight service points that included multiple aces to take the first set 25-13. Marshall Perry noted “is the heart and soul of this team.” On her expectations for Marshall in 2022 Perry said she "doesn’t necessarily have to kill great or pass great but she has to keep us composed.”
The second set the Broncos caught fire and raced out to a 6-0 lead behind the service game of sophomore Audrey Mitchem and the play at the net by Marshall and Aubrey Sanders. On Sanders play and expectation for this year, Perry noted that “Once she realizes what she is capable of doing and gains consistency, she will definitely be an offense threat.”
The Broncos went on another run to extend the lead to 14-5 before McKinley called for a timeout to stop the onslaught. The timing was too late as the Broncos cruised and the Panthers struggled to break serve losing 25-8.
The third set was more of the same as the Broncos poured it on by taking advantage of Panther miscues to jump out to a 7-1 lead and never looked back only allowing one additional point by the Panthers (25-2). For a young team, the opportunity to improve and stay focused during large victories can also be a learning opportunity.
The team that played McKinley will only get better as they continue to play together and find their identity. They are a fun team to watch and opportunities to see them at home abound. Volleyball home games in September include Port Allen (Sept. 13), Catholic High Point Coupee (Sept. 14) and Episcopal (Sept. 20).
The level of competition and district opponents hit the schedule in October. The Broncos will host St. Michael (Oct. 3), Baton Rouge High (Oct. 5), Central Private (Oct. 17), Central Oct. 24) and close out the home regular season with Scotlandville on Oct. 26.