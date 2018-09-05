Heritage Ranch raised more than $180,000 through its gala Aug. 17 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. More than 500 people attended the gala, which was presented by AV Solutions and Burger King/Clements Management.
Heritage Ranch is a residential children’s home in Zachary that serves children and families in the midst of crisis. Heritage Ranch provides counseling for family members, as well as housing, educational support and crisis counseling for boys ages 13-18. The goal is for the boys to regain personal stability and for the family to reunite as a healthy family unit again.