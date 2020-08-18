For many folks, the “world without sports” began March 11 when the NBA suspended the regular season, March 12 when the NHL put the season on pause, March 13 when the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled or March 16 when LSU canceled the spring football game. A world without sports sunk in for me on March 17 when informed that my little two-year-old sports column for The Plainsman would be discontinued.
This column provides me with a respite from my other job and a wonderful excuse to watch sports, visit with great coaches and players, and visit with many of you at the gym, stadium or ballpark. Instead, I, like you, have been relegated to social distancing.
A running journal of sports has bounced around on my computer since March 17 as I tried to reflect on a world without sports throughout the coronavirus experience. The good news is that, until things change, it appears some fall sports may be played.
Perspective — at the same time I was made aware of the discontinued column, the state had 171 cases of COVID-19 with four fatalities, and the virus was present in 12 of Louisiana’s parishes. Nationwide there were over 5,000 confirmed cases and over 90 deaths.
I feel terrible for the Class of 2020 ZHS senior athletes, many of whom I have watched play sports since they were little kids, watching their last spring of competition fade away like that old forgotten photograph.
On March 31, I sat on my back porch with the knowledge that there were over 5,000 cases in Louisiana with 239 deaths and I was deflated. The sports options available on television were less than stellar and provided no relief. The SEC network replayed the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt football game from 2019, and the ACC network had the Richmond “Fighting Spiders” versus Virginia Tech — not exactly at the top of my “must see” games list.
A week later, ESPN was running taped professional wrestling matches and 30 for 30s on interesting subjects like “The Curious Case of Sidd Fitch” a fictional Mets pitching prospect that could throw a 168 mph fastball but decided to forego the majors to “play the French horn or golf or something.” The short film was worth watching as there are no other sports on television in April.
The night of April 13, a wonderful event took place from 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. in Zachary as several parents, fans and students participated in the “Be the Light” event that gave the community the opportunity to thank the Class of 2020 for its commitment and dedication in a spring sports season that was lost. Bronco stadium lights were turned on at the softball, baseball and tennis stadiums for 20 minutes as Zachary residents drove by and honked at the players, waved and expressed gratitude.
By April 22, the remainder of the 2019-20 prep season was canceled and ESPN was replaying the 2017 NFL draft. Three LSU Tigers (Leonard Fournette, Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White) were drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft. Yes, sports are gone. The outlook on the COVID-19 front was no better as on the same day 25,000 fellow Louisianians tested positive with over 1,400 deaths. Closer to home, the Louisiana Department of Health website provided detailed information indicating that between 21 and 50 Zachary residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A leap to early May and the governor indicated that Louisiana would move into the Phase 1 reopening. Eddie Bonnine, of the LHSAA, indicates that high school football teams can begin lifting weights and performing on the field workouts at the school’s discretion in June. A small ray of hope finally provided a dim light after two months of chaos and sadness.
Somewhere in late May or June, I stopped looking at COVID statistics out of despair. No more discussion of new cases, no more discussion of loss of life. It’s been said that history is written by the winners. Still looking for those winners.
Fast forward to June and the ZHS football team is participating in summer workouts and Louisiana is in Phase 2 of our reopening program. In July, ESPN ran a two-hour documentary on foosball, table soccer. This was not ESPN 2 or ESPN 8 “the OCHO” but the main ESPN, and yes, Louisiana was still in Phase 2.
August has arrived and we remain in Phase 2. The NHL hockey playoffs started Aug. 11, and pro baseball and basketball have started their seasons with some having more luck with the virus (basketball) than others (baseball).
Leave it to coach David Brewerton to provide some hope for the future. About the same time the LHSAA announced the prep football season would be pushed to October, Brewerton pulled out a little magic and scheduled a game that should be an instant classic. The St. Augustine Purple Knights will take the drive up Interstate 10 to face the Broncos for the football season opener on Oct. 9. There is a long list of famous St. Aug alums. Recent memory brings Fournette, but what about former New England Patriot BenJarvus Green-Ellis? Former NBA player and coach Avery Johnson was a Purple Knight. The “Honey Badger” Tyrann Mathieu, of LSU, and Arizona Cardinals graduated from St. Aug. Movie buff? How about Carl “Apollo Creed” Weathers from the Rocky movies?
This will be a “must see” game between two 5A power houses. Plan on being in Bronco Stadium Oct. 9. Now that is something to get excited about. Zachary Sports is back — if there is anything to report. Look for extended high school football, volleyball and cross-country previews as the athletes continue to work safely through the season postponements in the upcoming weeks. Be safe and mask up.