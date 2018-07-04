As the streets of Zachary began to fill with people driving to work on June 28, a group of city officials and employees breezed past them, making their morning commute to City Hall on bicycles instead.
It was part of an event Mayor David Amrhein hosted to encourage city workers — and everyone in Zachary — to ride their bikes more often.
In a proclamation declaring June 28 as Bike to Work Day, Amrhein wrote bicycling to work is a good way to get some exercise while helping reduce pollution and traffic congestion. The document also says more than half of Americans live within 5 miles of their workplace, “making a bike commute a feasible option for a significant portion of the community.”
Amrhein was among about 15 city officials and employees who took part in the bike to work event, which began at 6:30 a.m. With police officers escorting them, the cyclists rode about 3 miles from the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Eagle Drive to their offices at City Hall on Main Street.
On their way, the group got to use a new bicycle lane on La. 64 that had been finished just days before. Southern Synergy, a LaPlace firm that specializes in road markings, painted symbols designating the strip of roadway for bicycling on June 26.
Because the bike lane runs along a section of the highway that the state owns and maintains, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development paid for the painting project, city public information officer Sharon Phillips said.
The bike to work event and the La. 64 bike lane are the latest in Zachary’s efforts to make the city more friendly to cyclists and pedestrians.
A system of paved biking and walking trails was completed in 2017. And a few months ago, the city council passed an ordinance requiring new subdivisions to have bike paths.