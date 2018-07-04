A fundraising campaign is underway to fund the Hug Your People Memorial Community Playground and Park.
Organizers of the new park are selling bricks for a pathway located near the playground area. The walk will be constructed with personalized engraved bricks honoring or in memory of individuals, families and organizations.
The park plans include lots of shade trees, and it will serve as an entrance into the Zachary Village on Virginia Street.
The Hug Your People Foundation has chosen to donate train playground equipment for the park in memory of Joseph Hemba and Madeline Hemba as well as fitness equipment in memory of Darin Vince and Veronica Waldrop. The Hembas and Vince died in a boating accident in January, and Waldrop died of cancer in 2017.
To purchase a brick, send checks payable to: Zachary Charity League C/O Hug Your People Memorial, 4347 High St., Suite 110 Zachary, LA 70791.