Christine Guidry Law, a Copper Mill Elementary School teacher actively involved in the preservation of Native American and Acadian history, has been named the 2020 Louisiana History Teacher of the Year.
The annual award is presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, a national organization dedicated to American history education.
Law said she was surprised by the honor but wanted to acknowledge that any excellence noted is a team effort. “I know of and also work with some amazing teachers,” she said. “I would like to share this award with all of my amazing colleagues, teammates and, most importantly, those teachers in my education experience — grade school through college — who instilled such a love for history in me.”
Law has a passion for exploring the past, telling the stories of all who came before, and "learning the lessons that are there for humanity in today's world. I believe that if we do not learn from our past and use that knowledge as building blocks to new discoveries for our future, we are doomed to fail.”
Law helped bring Native American Day to Copper Mill in 2018. She said she felt the actual engagement with people would leave a strong and lasting impressions on the school’s fifth graders. The event was also an innovative way to satisfy curriculum standards set by the state related to history.
“I believe history plays a very big part in our children's lives,” Law explained. “History provides personal and cultural identity. It teaches us how to learn from the mistakes and the successes of others who came before. History helps us understand how society can change and develop.”
Law is also an advocate of Acadian culture and history. She is a descendant of the people who left France to settle in Nova Scotia before being dispersed to several new homes, including Louisiana. Marty Guidry, of the Guidry Association, expressed his group’s pride in Law’s contribution to Cajun music along with her family band, Chére Mom Family Cajun Band, that was chosen to perform at Congrès Mondial Acadien, a global reunion of Acadians. “During our 2019 reunion, the Board of Directors of Les Guédry et Petitpas d’Asteur installed Christine into the Les Guédry et Petitpas d’Asteur Circle of Distinction for her many accomplishments promoting her Acadian and Mi’kmaq heritage and our family,” Guidry said.
Law, in the classroom as well as in life, looks for ways to make history an active experience and not just a reflection of the past. “Many scholars believe that if we don't teach our children to connect with history, then the consequences for our society could be disastrous and I agree with that belief,” she said. “I strongly encourage hands-on learning in my classroom where history comes alive. I use interactive explorations, collaborative research and analyzing primary sources to encourage students to delve deeper into the historical people, places and events that we are studying in any given unit.”
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, lifelong supporters of American history education. The institute’s mission is to promote American history through educational programs and resources.
The group started the History Teacher of the Year Award in 2004. The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories. In the fall, the National History Teacher of the Year will be selected from the pool of state winners.
Law will receive a $1,000 honorarium, a core archive of American history books, Gilder Lehrman educational materials and recognition at a Louisiana ceremony.