The Zachary Rotary Club awarded its 2018 Service Above Self Scholarship to Olivia Hurst at the Rotary Club Luncheon on June 7.
Based on the club’s motto of “Service Above Self,” a college scholarship is awarded yearly to a member of the Zachary High School graduating class. Recipients are chosen for outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to school and community.
“Olivia is a role model student who exemplifies all of the traits of our motto and more, and we are happy to announce her as the recipient of the 2017-18 Service Above Self Scholarship,” said Jennifer Boyd, club president for 2017-18.
Hurst's awards and accomplishments include a 4.29 cumulative GPA, 2017-18 Zachary High School Student of the Year, 2018 Senior Superlative of Most Likely To Succeed, 2018 National Beta Scholarship semifinalist, 2017 Cox Network Scholar of the Week, 2014-17 Bronco Scholar, 2014-17 principal’s list, 2014-17 honor roll, 2014-17 Pursuing Excellence Award, 2016-18 student body vice-president, 2017-18 student advisor at the Zachary Community School Board, 2017 Parish Council president at Louisiana Girls State and 2017 president of Zachary High Beta Club.
Outside school, Hurst has been active in volunteerism, leadership and participation in a variety of organizations and activities. She is an active member of St. John the Baptist Church, where she is a Core Team member, organizing youth nights and coordinating youth conferences through the Baton Rouge Diocesan, a news release said.