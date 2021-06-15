This summer, Zachary High School students Makayla Holiday and Audrey Poche are donning scrubs and exploring a path toward health care careers at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Lane is one of many hospitals partnering with the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center to open doors to medical professions.
Holiday’s bubbly personality lights up the classroom, but she has laserlike focus on her future, and she said she feels that “A-HEC” can clinch her plans. “I want to be a CRNA (certified registered nurse anesthetist) when I grow up, and I know this program shows a little snippet of what I would want to do,” she said. “I just thought that this program would be like affirmation of my choices.”
The “A-HEC of a Summer” program offers an opportunity to sophomores through seniors who are interested in pursuing careers in health care. Seven students from Zachary High, Central High and U-High will rotate through various hospital departments and job shadow health care professionals. During their three-week period at Lane, they are able to obtain firsthand knowledge about a variety of health care fields and health issues, as well as practice basic patient care skills and attain CPR certification.
Poche wants to pursue a career as a surgical physician assistant, but she was excited to share her experiences in the dietary rotation and how getting the big picture of health care is helping build a solid foundation.
“So right now, I would like to be a surgical PA (physicians assistant) and after undergrad, I'd have to go to two years of PA school, and then maybe an extra year of fellowship,” she said. “I think despite everything that I've shadowed so far, I'm still very interested in surgery. Nothing that I've seen so far has changed what I want to do yet, but of course, I haven't been to everything. But as of now, I still definitely want to be in surgery.”
The program, led by instructor Kelly Haynes from Baker High, is a state accredited course in which students earn a half unit of high school elective credit upon successful completion of the program. Haynes teaches the science of health care and brings in speakers to show a variety of paths. “We actually talk about the 11 body systems, and they do research on different aspects of the body systems and they present them to the clients,” she said. “Then I have guest speakers, and we do field trips where people who are actually working in those different areas that they're interested in, can come and talk to them.”
Allyson Bennett, Lane staff development director, said there’s benefit to both the participants and the hospital. “We've hired some nurses and different professionals who have come back here, who were former A-HEC students,” she said. “It's a community service and it's also great marketing for the hospital because we meet their parents, their parents come for orientation, and they come again at the end for an awards night, the very last day.”
Bennett said the program promotes health care and health education. It can confirm a decision to enter health care or it can bring in aspects that show a student that maybe health care isn’t their calling or sharpen the focus to the right job in medicine and health care. “We had two students six or seven years ago now, who were A-HEC students who got married,” she recalled. “I ran into him recently in Zachary and she is a nurse in north Louisiana and he's in pharmacy school now. He's one of my students who knew early on ‘I don't want to see blood so I don't want to do this and that but pharmacy may be the route I need to go.’ So, they didn't come back to work here but it did help them in making their choices in what they wanted to do. An overall win-win.”