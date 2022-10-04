Halloween, fall activities are here
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091.
Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns for another year with the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens' Corn Maze Fridays and Corn Maze Saturdays, 4560 Essen Lane.
Corn Maze Fridays will take place Oct. 7, 14 and 21 for school groups in kindergarten through fourth grades. Activities for the kids will include a hayride with stops for citrus-picking, a playground and games, a pumpkin patch with an activity, a petting farm and the corn maze.
Times are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Groups can attend one of the two-hour sessions and there is a 200-student capacity for each session.
One teacher or chaperone is required for every 10 children, and that person is admitted free. Fees are $10 per student; $10 per nonrequired attendee (additional teachers and chaperones, siblings, etc.).
Children will move through six activity stations in groups of about 30.
Email botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 763-3990 to schedule a group.
Corn Maze Saturdays dates are Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Sessions run 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The popular event offers the corn maze, sunflower fields (weather dependent), pumpkin patch, petting farm, gargantuan games, corn crib, "spook-tacular" playground, temporary tattoo parlor, hayride, satsuma picking, antique tractors, hay mountain and picnic area with local food vendors.
Tickets are $15 per person; free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are presale only, and will not be offered at the gate. All ages must have a ticket to enter. Tickets are limited.
(225) 763-3990, https://www.lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php.
Patch with a purpose: Baton Rouge General Medical Center is hosting its Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch, at both locations: Mid City Campus 3600, Florida Blvd., and Bluebonnet Campus, 8585 Picardy Ave. This is a surprise pop-up so keep a lookout starting Saturday.
Visitors can pick up a free pumpkin (one per person) while pumpkins last.
Proceeds go toward Pennington Cancer Center.
Free admission. #Protectyourpumpkins T-shirts will be for sale. brgeneral.org
Barn Hill Preserve: 11342 La. 955 East, Ethel. Pumpkins and dinosaurs go hand in hand at this prehistoric patch where there's a "Dinosaur Takeover" 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Visitors can have a meet-and-greet with "dinos" during interactive shows, find fossils at the new mining operation, wander through the corn maze and ride a wagon. Also available will be a kangaroo walkabout, self-guided tour of zoological park, petting zoo, corn pit, archery, a free small pumpkin from the patch, hay maze, face painting, animal shows and dinosaur shows.
“Dinosaur Takeover” admission is $17 per person. (225) 286-3003 or barnhillpreserve.com/barn-hill-louisiana.
Blackwater United Methodist Church: 10000 Blackwater Road, Central, (225) 261-4646. Details TBA.
Grief support group
Zachary H.O.P.E. Grief Support Group will meet for six consecutive seasons.
the group focuses on helping those in the community who are grieving. It is a coed group for ages 18 and up. It meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays — Oct. 6, 13, 20 and Nov. 3 and 10 at the Zachary Library Branch, 1900 Church St. Register at www.hospicebr.org/bereavement or email griefsupport@hospicebr.org, or call (225) 767-4673.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual golf tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit: LaneRMC.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.