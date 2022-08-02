The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 22-28:
Franklin Allen: 32; 5382 Frey St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
John Burton: 49; 21020 La. 19, Slaughter; theft and criminal damage to property
Gabrielle Curtis: 27, 4445 Alvin Dark, No. 207, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lakesha Dunn: 43; 5235 Fennwood Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Robin Gajan: 45; 9243 Arleen Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicholas Gradney: 22; 11521 St. Lawrence Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies, fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department and improper display of license plate
Robert Hartman: 37; 10811 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Robert Hartman: 34; 10811 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; theft
Ashanti Hayes: 25; 7020 Villere Drive, Baker; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Tyler Lane: 27; 10361 Old Field Road, St. Francisville, hit-and-run
Ashley Necaise: 35; 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery — dangerous weapon
Keyshawn Newman: 21692 Ligon Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Bryan McCauley: 30; 9037 Rathmore Ave., Baker; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs
Larry Pool: 33; 6364 Serrel Lane, Zachary; possession/distribution manufacturing of Schedule I drugs, two counts possession/distribution manufacturing of Schedule II drugs, two counts illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substance
Nikeya Quinney: 43; 9927 Big Bend Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
John Sampson: 53; 17646 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; prohibited acts, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants and fugitive warrants through West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Jathnel Simmons: 29; 10390 Jefferson Highway, No. 130, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jana Snowden: 35; 1727 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kayla Spurlock: 33; 4362 Young St., Zachary; felony theft and issuing worthless checks