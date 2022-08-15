It’s that time of year when local families are planning their fall schedule around Zachary High and Northwestern Middle football. Is it safe it have a Friday night wedding in October? That often depends on Zachary's football schedule.
After an undefeated 2021 season, the Broncos have a tough 2022 schedule with plenty of home games. The first time they are in action fans will need to travel “down the bayou” to Thibodaux for a scrimmage against E.D. White on Friday. E.D. White played for the 2021 division state championship and lost a grinder 14-7 to University High in the finals.
The early road work will be needed as the Broncos have four straight home dates that follow. The jamboree will see 2021 Division III state runner-up Lafayette Christian come to Bronco Stadium. Coach David Brewerton noted that “Lafayette Christian has won five out of the last six state championships in their division.” Come early as the freshmen will start at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity. Last year’s jamboree in Lafayette was a barn burner that the Broncos won in the closing minutes.
The season opener on Sept. 2 features East Ascension, whom the Broncos narrowly defeated (24-21) in the second round of the 2021 5A playoffs. Brewerton said he believes “this may be the best team Darnell Lee has had at East Ascension.”
Week two (Sept. 9), the Broncos will welcome the John Curtis Patriots to Zachary. Though they did not win the state title last year, coach J.T. Curtis and the Patriots have won 27 state championships, so they are entitled to one or two rebuilding years. Incidentally, Curtis will be in his 54th year as head coach of the Patriots.
St. Augustine comes to Bronco Stadium on Sept. 16 for homecoming in what Brewerton identified as a “growing rivalry game.” After an open date on Sept. 23, the Broncos head to Winona, Mississippi, on Sept. 30. The Winona Tigers finished 10-2 in 2021. “First big road trip of the season and then we roll into district the following week,” Brewerton said.
District play will look a little different this year, with some familiar faces from previous nondistrict scheduling.
“It looks like a really competitive, fun district and we look forward to the challenge,” Brewerton said.
The Broncos will start district play on the road against Woodlawn (Oct. 6 in a Thursday night game) and face dual-threat quarterback Rickie Collins. The Broncos led the Panthers by a wide margin at the half in 2021 before Collins brought the Panthers within reach in the second half. Hot off the presses, ESPN will be televising the Collins vs. Eli Holstein quarterback matchup to a nationwide audience.
Next up, a home game with Scotlandville on Oct. 14 where the 2022 ZHS Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized (more on that next week) before going back on the road to face Central on Oct. 21. New district opponent Liberty will host the Broncos on Oct. 28 at Olympia Stadium. Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson is a must-see that will challenge the Broncos' front seven. The final regular season game will be against Catholic High in Broncos Stadium and will see a matchup of last year’s Division I (Catholic) and 5A (Zachary) state champions in what will likely be for the district championship. The Catholic game on Nov. 3 will also be a Thursday game.
“(It) looks like a really competitive schedule that will be a lot of fun to watch,” Brewerton said.
Coach Jimbo Walker and the Northwestern Middle football team will compete in jamborees at Live Oak on Aug. 19 and at Brusly on Aug. 27. The Braves will host home games in Bronco Stadium on Aug. 30 (Kenilworth), Sept. 6 (Plaquemine), Sept. 20 (Central) and close out the regular season against East Feliciana on Oct. 18. Assistant coaches for this year’s team are Caleb Holstein, Scott Holstein, Richard Johnson, Aaron Odom and Toren Rodriquez.