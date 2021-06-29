Think back to where you were and what you did the summer after you turned 15. Did you spend your time relaxing? Go to the beach? Maybe you swam a little at the Fenwood or YMCA pool. Zachary’s own Abby Dunford spent June swimming in cooler waters north of the border in Canada. After she and her parents manipulated their way across the border with COVID-19 restrictions, young Abby competed on the big stage in Toronto for a shot at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo as a swimmer for Team Canada.
Abby has been the subject of multiple articles in Zachary and across the country that have documented her swimming prowess that dates back, locally, to her competitions at Northwestern Middle School, where she shattered city and state youth age group records. After moving on to train with Team USA and Team Canada coaches in Las Vegas, she competed for an opportunity at Olympic glory on June 23 in her favorite event, the 1500-meter freestyle, at the Team Canada trials. Dunford came into the race as the 3 seed based on her previous best time of 16:39.
On the big stage in Toronto, she cut another second off her time (16:38) to finish second in the event finals. Though the time was excellent, Abby will have to wait four years to bring Zachary and Team USA or Team Canada Olympic gold as her time was 6 seconds above the Olympic qualifying time of 16:32.
The next night and a country away Sean “Squirrel” Burrell was in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward field to compete on the same track where he won the NCAA 400-meter hurdle championship as a freshman. He posted the fourth fastest time in NCAA history, set a Juniors world record, and earned the 2 seed in the event for the Olympic trials.
Burrell ran in the sixth lane during the third of four heats in the 400 m hurdle preliminaries. Coming out of the curve and heading into the straightaway, 19-year old Burrell began to make his move before hitting the second-to-last hurdle and took a tumble. Though he finished the race, he did not make the semifinal round and will not compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Dunford and Burrell, though falling short of their ultimate goal of Olympic gold, competed at a level far beyond their ages. They can both take solace that they will only have to wait three years to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Don’t be surprised if both not only compete but win Olympic gold.