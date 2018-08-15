East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and Baker police wanted to do something special for senior citizens to show them they’re appreciated.
So they organized a day that law enforcement officers could serve the seniors.
On Aug. 8, volunteers helped prepare food for the seniors at the Leo Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge.
Officers, East Baton Rouge Council on Aging employees and volunteers distributed the food to the residents.
Some of the agencies lending a hand were Kentwood Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, City Constables Office, Baton Rouge Police Department and Baker Police Department.
DJ Sipecup225 provided entertainment before the meal.