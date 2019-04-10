The Zachary City Council adopted a pair of ordinances dealing with alcohol and cigarette use on city grounds as well as a minor update to the development code.
The alcohol ordinance amends the city’s rules to allow people to consume alcohol on city-owned properties, with the exception of the Zachary Youth Park. Mayor David Amrhein requested the change so organizers of events to be held on city grounds won’t have to ask the council to OK special permits if they want to serve alcohol.
Some such permits are still necessary, however, like one granted Tuesday night. The council approved a request from Papi’s Fajita Factory to sell alcohol on a sidewalk area outside the Main Street restaurant — which normally isn’t allowed — during an upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The alcohol ordinance also shifts the start time of alcohol sales at restaurants and businesses up slightly, from noon to 10 a.m.
The council also agreed to update a city ordinance with language prohibiting smoking at the Zachary Youth Park. Smoking had been allowed in designated areas at the ballpark, but Amrhein asked for the ordinance banning it entirely after repeated problems with cigarette butts being left on the ground.
The development code update approved Tuesday moves standards for town homes and other types of developments that aren’t common in Zachary from the main document text to an appendix.
Amrhein has said this is the first of several updates that will be brought to the council as Villavaso & Associates, a land use planning firm, conducts a review of the code and makes recommendations for changes. One goal of the code rewrite is to make the complex document easier to read and understand.