The Rev. Jeff Bayhi will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with a Mass at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary.
Friends and parishioners, both past and present, are invited to attend the Anniversary Mass at the church, 4826 Main St., and the following reception in the Parish Activity Center.
Bayhi was ordained in 1979 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and served at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville and in St. Jules Parish in Belle Rose. Since 2006, he has been the pastor of St. John the Baptist in Zachary and Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton.
For more information, call the church office at (225) 654-5778.