Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, roll
Friday
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni or cheese pizza, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dogs with chili, sweet potato tots/fries, broccoli, fruit choices
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy nacho with cheese, refried beans, salsa cup, lettuce/tomato cup, corn cobbett, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle cup, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit choices
Nov. 1
Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue sandwich on bun, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans and sausage, rice, seasoned greens, tossed salad, fruit choice, cornbread, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Shepard's pie, broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Taco max, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Nov. 1
Breakfast: French toast, sausage, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fetti/pasta, peas, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, roll, milk