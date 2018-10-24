Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, roll

Friday

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni or cheese pizza, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, fruit choices, brownie bites

Monday

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dogs with chili, sweet potato tots/fries, broccoli, fruit choices

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy nacho with cheese, refried beans, salsa cup, lettuce/tomato cup, corn cobbett, fruit choices

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle cup, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit choices

Nov. 1

Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Friday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich on bun, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Red beans and sausage, rice, seasoned greens, tossed salad, fruit choice, cornbread, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Shepard's pie, broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Taco max, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk

Nov. 1

Breakfast: French toast, sausage, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fetti/pasta, peas, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, roll, milk

