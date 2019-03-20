Each year in December, hundreds of students show up at local high schools and play prepared music and scales for a panel of judges in hopes that they will be selected to an honor band. During January and February, all the best students, as determined by the audition, get together and prepare music under the direction of a guest clinician. At the end of several days of rehearsal, these same students give concerts for parents, friends and patrons of the arts.
Zachary High School band had a record number of students selected for these honor bands this school year.
The first honor band was All-District Honor Band on Jan. 17-19 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Zachary had 10 students who were selected to the group, which features the best band students from a seven-parish area that includes East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.
The next week, the Multi-District Honor Orchestra, made up of the best woodwind, brass and percussion players from the district, as well as the best string players from South Louisiana, gathered at Baton Rouge High School for several days of rehearsal that culminated in a concert Jan. 26. Five Zachary students played.
From Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools held its annual All-Parish Honor Band. Auditions were in December. The Zachary High Band placed a school record 40 students in this group.
From Feb. 7-9, LSU hosted its annual honor band that is known as the Stately Oaks Honor Band. Each year, LSU hosts band students from the area to scout local talent and recruit them to continue their musical careers at LSU. Six Zachary students participated, which is the largest number from Zachary High.
And Zachary had four students in the All-Parish Jazz Ensemble, which played at the Manship Theater.
March is filled with band competitions rather than individual honors.
On March 16, jazz bands from Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School performed at the Loyola Jazz Festival at Loyola University in New Orleans.
On March 26-29, approximately 70 of the best concert bands from across the area will be competing in District IV Large Ensemble Assessment at Zachary High School. Both Zachary High Concert Ensembles and both Concert Ensembles from Northwestern Middle will be playing that week.