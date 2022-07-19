Legendz 10-year-old and under Black team, of Zachary, won the championship of the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City, Florida.
The team played from June 28 through July 2 and were the only team representing Louisiana in its age bracket.
Legendz went undefeated in bracket play, defeating 16 teams. It defeated the FCA Braves 10U, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, 11-8 to take home the championship.
In the championship game, the winning pitcher was Brooks Hebert, who allowed seven hits and four runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one and with no walks. Hamlin Hess came in as relief from the bullpen to close out the game. Legendz 10U Black had eight hits in the game, led by Owen Partin and Case Tynes.