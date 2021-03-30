The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 19-25:
Jarrett Blackmore: 25; 4310 Burgess Drive, Baker, possession of Schedule I drug and driving in left lane
William Bower Jr.: 37; 5128 St. Louis St., Zachary; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Brandon Brackens: 30, 460 W. Magnolia Drive, Baker, three counts aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon
Tyler Johnson: 21; 5959 Burbank Drive, Apt. 1321, Baton Rouge; possession/distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, illegal carrying of weapon, window tint violation and equipment violation/display of license plate
Grailand Hall: 25; 6856 W.T. Hall Road, Ethel, simple battery
Jerry Lair: 62; 2123 Pecan Ridge Ave., Baton Rouge; three counts aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon
Darrel Lee: 47; 4155 Jackson Heights Drive, Jackson, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
William McCarthy: 21; 3937 David St., Zachary; theft and remaining after forbidden
Montrail Sanders: 32; 11888 Longridge Ave., Apt. 1051, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Leroy Thomas: 19; 4852 Rankin St., Zachary; hit-and-run