October fun
PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available.
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
PUMPKIN FEST: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Central. Games, hayride, inflatables and chili cook-off. $10 per child, $30 cap for families with more than three children.
Pumpkin patch at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091.
Flu shots available
Established patients of Lane Family Practice can say “boo” to the flu and stop by anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24-28. Flu shots are free with most insurance plans or $46.50 with self-pay.
Those who are not established patients can call (225) 654-3607 to schedule an appointment. Lane Family Practice is at 2335 Church St., Zachary.
Practice ACT test
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library's practice tests are organized to run like the real ACT test to give teens experience in the type of questions to expect as well as the testing environment. Please bring sharpened No. 2 pencils, a permitted calculator and a snack for the break. Space is limited. Registration is required.
A session is scheduled for noon Nov. 12 at the Main Library at Goodwood To register, call (225) 231-3770. Another session is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Baker Branch. To register, call (225) 778-5970.
Food help for pet owners
Companion Animal Alliance will be hosting a pet food giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 24. Members of the community are invited to come to Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge, to receive free food for their pet through a donation from Chewy.
Annual prayer breakfast
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein invites the community to attend the annual prayer breakfast on Nov. 4 at Plains Presbyterian Church, Christian Life Center, 22929 Old Scenic Highway.
A full breakfast buffet, prepared by the Zachary Fire Department and served by the Rotary Club of Zachary, will begin at 7 a.m. The program will start at 7:30 a.m.
A patriotic theme, "Honoring All Who Served," was chosen by Amrhein to recognize Veterans Day.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves will serve as the guest speaker, and William "Billy" Kline will serve as master of ceremonies. Music will include performances by the Florida Street Blowhards Jazz Band, the Zachary High School choir and Kelvin Luster. This year's prayer breakfast will focus on a tribute to local veterans in all service branches.
In keeping with the Veterans Day theme, students from Northwestern Middle School art department submitted artwork for a competition. Marlee Ballmer, of Michelle Kohler’s eighth grade art class, created the piece that best exemplified the theme, and it will be featured on the front of the event program and displayed at the event.
The Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Committee is looking for businesses interested in decorating one of the 45 tables with patriotic centerpieces. Contact Denise Burdette at (225) 938-7828 or email deniseb578@gmail.com.
Candidate forum set
Candidate Forum 2022 hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council member Brandon Noel and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Fellowship Church, 1555 Mount Pleasant-Zachary Road, Zachary. RSVP to lrioux@brla.gov by 4 p.m. Oct. 20.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual golf tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.