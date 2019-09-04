Members of the Zachary City Council are now able to view the council's lengthy meeting agendas on tablet computers instead of printing them out.
At the council's Aug. 27 meeting, council members went paperless for the first time.
"It will save countless hours in the pre-meeting workflow and provide council members with a more effective way to participate," council clerk Dana LeJeune said. Meeting agendas will still be available for the public at the meetings, and can also be viewed on the city website, www.cityofzachary.org, in advance of the meetings.