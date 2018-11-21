David Thornton is a second-generation winner of the Citizen of the Year Award from the Zachary Rotary Club, following in the philanthropic tradition of his mother, Cone Thornton.
David Thornton supports numerous charities and community organizations and events throughout Zachary, a news release said. He is a member of the board of directors of the Bank of Zachary and a past president of the Zachary Rotary Club, in which he has been active for 19 years.
In addition, he supports the Lane Hospital Foundation, the Pack the Pantry campaign benefiting the Zachary Food Pantry and of Relay for Life events benefiting the American Cancer Society.
He was instrumental in erecting the iron fencing around the public cemetery in Zachary and is passionate about the cemetery's upkeep and appearance, the release said. He continuously supports our seniors at the Council on Aging and has done numerous things to make a difference in the lives of elderly people. He recently supported the Downtown Live at the Gazebo benefitting the Zachary Historic District and the Zachary Charity League.
The Thornton family moved to Zachary in 1960, when his father was assigned to purchase the land for Regal Paper Co., which is now Georgia Pacific. Thornton donated a stained-glass windows at St. John’s Catholic Church in his parents' memory.