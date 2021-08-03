The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 23-29:
Leslie Allen: 66; 20359 La. 16, Denham Springs; theft
Aaron Binns: 34, 12020 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property, eight counts of simple burglary and eight counts of theft
Johnathan Cador: 36; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Terrance Coleman: 29; 4834 Kennedy Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment
Michele Kinchen: 25; 5433 Banyan Trace Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Eric McMichael: 57; 2051 High Pointe Drive, Zachary; theft
James Nelson: 51; 16969 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and theft
Jeremy Parker: 21; 5207 Lennox St., Zachary; prohibited deposits of trash – garbage – other waste
Eric Sanchez: 42; 31230 La. 405, White Castle; simple criminal damage to property, eight counts of simple burglary and eight counts of theft