MLK Back to School event
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will hold its annual Back To School Supply Giveaway from 10 a.m. until supplies last Aug. 6, in the front parking lot of the Zachary High School gymnasium, 4100 Bronco Lane.
Elementary through high school and college students are encouraged to attend. Local vendors will be on-site.
All attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary Food Pantry.
Backpack giveaway
Round Room LLC announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in its 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, a news release said.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31, 200 TCC and Wireless Zone nationwide stores are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
TCC Zachary, 5635 Main St., Suite D, Zachary, is among the participants.
In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible.
Practice for the ACT
Brush up on ACT test-taking skills. High school students can sign up to take a free practice ACT test at the Baker Branch. The practice test is at 10 a.m., Aug. 20. The practice test takes about four hours. Registration is required. More details and requirements will be given at time of registration. To register, call (225) 778-5970.
School orientation
Zachary Community School District has released its dates for orientation at the schools. Visit https://www.zacharyschools.org/Documents/Parents_and_Students/2022_2023Orientation%20Dates.pdf to find out when you need to visit.
Baker transportation
You can still try out LYNX by CATS for free during July. Take a test ride the next time you need to run errands, go to the doctor or go pay bills. Visit cityofbakerla.com/wp/ for details.
Summer reading continues
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," runs through Aug. 15.
Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org. Then, log the books you read into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Many activities are planned through the summer reading program at the library. Visit www.ebrpl.com to see activities at the various branches.