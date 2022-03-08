The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 25-March 3:
Chaka Collins: 22; 1076 Cedar Trail Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jesse Gulledge: 21; 6441 Lemon Road, Slaughter; two counts hit-and-run, two counts damage to property, and reckless operation of a vehicle
Ashanti Hayes: 25; 7020 Villere Drive, Baker; possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, stop sign violation, possession of marijuana, and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Spencer Hutchinson: 19; 11136 Springfield Road, Denham Springs; illegal possession of stolen things
Edward Jenkins: 20; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Marvin Joseph: 43; 3966 Nelson St., Zachary; theft
Elizabeth Lejeune: 34; 21020 La. 19, Lot 16, Slaughter; improper supervision of a minor
Tracy Lewis: 51; 7612 Olive Branch Lane, Slaughter; felony theft
Tycobi Miller: 21; 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker; possession of marijuana
Antoinette Porter: 51; 4691 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Frank Smith: 50; 20555 Plank Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Matthew Winfrey: 28; 549 Rue Shaylyn St., Baker; theft