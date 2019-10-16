The Zachary Kiwanis Club is collecting gently used shoes for its annual drive benefiting people in developing countries.
Shoes can be dropped off at the Zachary fire station, 4525 Main St., through Nov. 29.
Kiwanian Al Phillips said the club, which has organized the drive for about a decade, hopes to gather at least 2,500 pounds of shoes. They’ll be sold for 40 cents a pound to funds2org.com, which will ship the donations to small businesses in developing countries that clean and resell shoes.
Proceeds from the shoe sales will go toward neonatal tetanus vaccines for needy women in 14 countries. Each shot costs about $1.80; 2,500 pounds of shoes would provide about $1,000 and potentially save the lives of about 550 mothers and their babies, Phillips said.
For information, call Phillips at (225) 654-0012, write to zacharykiwanis@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/zacharykiwanis.
Fall Fest set at Copper Mill Elementary
ZEPTO will have its Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Copper Mill Elementary. Costumes are encouraged. Food trucks, vendors, a silent auction and games are planned.
Find a little 'Hocus Pocus'
The City of Zachary is showing “Hocus Pocus” on the outdoor screen Friday at the HugYourPeople Community Park on Lee and Virginia streets in downtown Zachary. The movie starts at dusk. Come at 6 p.m. and bring a flashlight to find your way through the kid-friendly bat cave in the park. Admission is free. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Patrons are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets, but no pets or ice chests will be allowed. The concession stand will offer hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks, with proceeds helping pay movie rentals.
Prescription turn in
The Zachary Police Department and Zachary Walmart are hosting a RX Take Back from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at 5801 Main St.
Bicyclist and pedestrians in Baker
The final public meeting looking at the bicycle and pedestrian master plan will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The meeting is a chance to give input on walking and biking trails in Baker.
Halloween in Baker
The City of Baker and Baker Police present the third annual Treat Street from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m., Oct. 31, at Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road.
Also, BREC is having BREC a Boo at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Community Park. Come dressed in costume for the fall-themed activities that include a children’s village, family/team pumpkin painting, a boogie dance-off and a viewing of “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.”
4-H support at Tractor Supply
Through Sunday, Tractor Supply Company and the National 4-H Council will have a Fall Paper Clover event. Customers can purchase a clover at checkout or online. The donations raised provide scholarships for 4-H programs. The national goal is $1 million to provide scholarships for 4-H members. 4-H Clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.
Slaughter Fest coming soon
The 2019 Slaughter Fest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Town Walk. Live entertainment Mark Knaps, Beside Ourselves, Slaughter First Baptist Church Praise Team and Andrew Sanderson. For booth information, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5315. For sponsorship, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Sheila at (225) 978-9697, or contact slaughter.civic@yahoo.com.