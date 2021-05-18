The Zachary Athletic Foundation Scholarship award is presented to a ZHS boy and girl athlete to recognize their character, leadership, work ethic, team spirit and attitude during their ZHS careers.
Senior applicants are required to have a high academic standing, plan to attend college and complete an essay describing how participating in team sports prepared them for life after high school.
The girls winner was Brianne Bankston who competed and lettered in softball (first base and pitcher), volleyball (front and back row) and track and field (javelin and shot put). Staying with the academic/athletics theme, she was named a 2020-2021 LHSAA All Academic Scholar Athlete for volleyball. Outside of athletics, she has volunteered, participated in several competitions with the Spanish Club and was the vice president of the Beta Club where she led a food drive for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. She was a 2021 National Beta Scholarship semifinalist and graduates Zachary High with a 4.347 GPA.
In her application essay, she attributed her success to “never stopping to look for new opportunities to learn” which she attributed to a mentality developed from being coached by her father. Bankston has been accepted into the LSU Ogden Honors college where she will pursue a career in the medical profession.
Osee “Trey” Anderson III was the boys winner. During his high school career, Anderson competed and lettered in football (center) and wrestling. In addition, Anderson participated in drama and the 2019 Black Box Production of “Our Town.” He was also a member of the ZHS choir for much of high school, earning superior performance during both years that he competed at festival.
Academics are also important to Anderson as he leaves Zachary High with a 3.63 GPA.
In his essay Anderson noted that “my character has developed over the years as a Zachary Bronco where I have become a leader, a teammate, a listener, adaptable and dependable.” Anderson will be taking his considerable talents to LSU.
ZAF continues to make it happen for Zachary athletics
The Northwestern Middle School cross-country team tent was rendered inoperable after a large thunderstorm during the fall of 2020. After learning of the need, ZAF came to the rescue to purchase a new tent for coach David Onellion and the Braves.
The tent, the two $500 scholarships described above and other ZAF activities have made for a challenging but productive year with COVID.