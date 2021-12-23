At the time of writing the 2021-2022 ZHS Lady Broncos basketball team sported a 7-4 record, leaving coach Tami McClure looking for consistency and stressing the importance of the work ahead for the girls to meet team goals.
“We play good one game, and then come out the next game and we are a totally different team,” McClure said.
McClure is not exaggerating the early season struggles. After a 51-23 victory over Episcopal on Dec. 4, the Broncos lost the next game 35-58 to East St. John on Dec. 7. Two days later, Dec. 9, they beat Marksville 45-33 only to fall to Avoyelles Public Charter on Dec. 10. To compound the problems with developing continuity, the flu bug has been another early season challenge for McClure and the team.
The work was put in during the offseason: The girls attended several team camps at Southeastern, Southern, Northwestern State, LSU-Eunice and Nicholls.
“The girls worked hard in the weight room with coach (Jason) Little this summer and he introduced them to a lot of different things to bring the competitiveness out in them. Right now we need to find that competitiveness,” McClure said.
Several starters and key contributors from last year’s team were lost to graduation. McClure welcomes back seniors Bailey George, Amaya Givens, Daniel Thai and Aaliyah Martin. Ambria Langley and Kiris Johnson return after sustaining knee injuries last year. Last year starter Alissa O’Dell and Talyn Thomas are the remainder of the returning upperclassmen. Seniors Jayda Duncan and Aubriana Hauer are newcomers. The team will be rounded out with sophomore M’Laya Roberts and freshman Tiarra McPipe.
“We are struggling right now with turnovers. For us to be successful, we need to keep the turnovers around 14 to 15,” McClure said.
The team will have plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks before starting the new year thanks to tournament play, including at the Vermillion Catholic Tournament Dec. 28-Dec. 30.
In district play the team to beat will be Walker. McClure indicated that “they are solid through 10 players, and they are the ones to go after.” McClure also indicated that Scotlandville will be right there in the mix and Denham Springs has a young group that works hard.
At this point in the early season the team has the opportunity to be what they decide to be and gain the success they are willing to work toward. The Lady Broncos are currently No. 17 in the power rankings with plenty of room to move up and secure home playoff games.
McClure said, “We have the pieces to be very good. It is making sure all the pieces flow well together and the competitiveness comes out and we do the little things.”
A Super Special Night for Williams
Jordan Williams' senior year as a wide receiver for the ZHS Broncos football team had highs and lows.
The lows would include an injury that limited his appearances during the regular season. The highs would be getting back to play in the playoffs and making critical catches during the 5A state Championship win over Ponchatoula on Dec. 11.
If you were one of the thousands of Zachary fans at the Superdome you noticed that he was on the field at halftime.
While the other 5A players recognized for the LHSAA All Academic Award wore lettermen jackets, Williams wore his shoulder pads as he prepared to play the second half. The LHSAA All-Academic Award recognizes students who maintain an unweighted 4.0 grade-point average. Congratulations to Jordan for setting an example through both his academic and athletic accomplishments.