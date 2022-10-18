The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 7-13:
Felipe Castro: 28; 1463 U.S. 190 E., Hammond; resisting an officer
John Deshotels: 26; 6443 Shaw Cemetery, Zachary; hit-and-run
Devon Hill: 19; 4817 Rollins Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana
Dasmain Holiday: 43; 6909 Gilead Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shamika Johnson: 40; 2544 Old Town Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Jasmine Matthew: 33; 5988 Randall Place, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Dalton Saucier: 23; 7535 Lower Zachary Road, second-degree murder, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Courtney Smith: 24; 17532 Wisdom Drive, Baker; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Rileisha Woods: 30; 2224 General Lee Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants