Alexsander Peacock has been named pharmacy director at Lane Regional Medical Center.
He is responsible for operation and management of the Pharmacy Department to ensure quality pharmaceutical services are provided according to accreditation and professional standards, according to a news release.
A graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe, Peacock has more than 18 years of pharmacy experience. He was a staff pharmacist at Lane.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity I've been given here at Lane,” Peacock said. I hope to build upon the already strong foundation of care and quality laid by those who came before me, while helping to modernize our practices to help take us well into the future. I feel like I've joined a new family, and I hope to make them proud.”
Alex and husband Richard live in Baton Rouge with their dog Cosmo.