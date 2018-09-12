The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation will showcase Jackson during its Fall Ramble on Oct. 27 in cooperation with the Jackson Assembly.
This one-day tour of 17 historic sites will include private homes, churches and local landmarks. Jackson has a large collection of Greek Revival buildings, including a National Register Historic District of over 120 residential structures.
The day will start with registration at 9:30 a.m., at Jackson Presbyterian Church, 3017 Bank St., followed by a brief talk about the history of Jackson and the Felicianas by Maria Bowen. Beth Dawson will speak on the Underground Railroad in Jackson.
The morning will continue with a tour of Roseneath, Johnny Jones Store, 2nd Bank of Jackson/Town Hall, Milbank Historic Inn, Old Feliciana Parish Courthouse, Brown Cottage, Masonic Hall, Presbyterian Manse, First Baptist Church of Jackson, Jackson United Methodist Church and McKowen Store/Charter Street Art Studio.
Guests will have a boxed lunch on the grounds of Centenary State Historical Site (circa 1837) before the self-guided afternoon caravan continues onto Millwood (circa 1840), the Pipes House (circa 1900), Hickory Hill (circa 1812) and the Center Building of East Louisiana State Hospital (circa 1847-1854).
The tour will end mid-afternoon, giving guests time to visit shops, historic Jackson Cemetery or other sites of interest on their own such as nearby Oakley Plantation at Audubon State Historic Site.
Rambles are casual tours held twice each year in different areas of the state and are an educational opportunity to introduce people to a variety of historic resources, a news release said.
Registration is $45 for Louisiana Trust members, $50 for nonmembers and $15 for students and teachers, with a current school identification. Groups of 10 or more may register at a reduced rate by calling (225) 930-0936. Prices include admission as well as a boxed lunch. Proceeds from the tour help support Louisiana Trust’s programs to save endangered historic buildings and sites statewide.
For registration or information about the Fall Ramble, visit lthp.org/join-now, call (225) 930.0936 or email latrusthistoricpreservation@gmail.com. Registration deadline is Oct. 22.