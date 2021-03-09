The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Feb. 26-March 4:
Katelyn Aughey: 21; 13565 S. Fairview Ave., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Shawnon Carter: 35; 449 Collins Loop West, Woodville, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Darius Cavalier: 30, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; four counts possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of weapon with controlled dangerous substance, improper display of license plate and fugitive warrant through Baker Police Department
Elijah Coleman: 24; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Michael Dalton: 25; 1804 Florida Ave., Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs and improper display of license plate
Daniel Davis: 28; 1634 W. Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Eugene Douglas: 48; 24180 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Taneka Dunn: 32; 386 Aunt Sis Lane, Greensburg; theft
Dalton Hinds: 19; 3117 Landmore Drive, Slaughter; possession of marijuana
Faith Howard: 38; 2415 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Jason Johnson: 20; 5725 S. Sunset Hill, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Eric McMichael: 57; 2051 High Point Drive, Zachary; theft and criminal trespassing
Jeffery Neff: 34; 2112 Flonacher Road, Zachary; violation of protective order, second-degree murder, stalking and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Charline Powell: 39; 1737 Job Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Travis Rogers: 36, 10055 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; possession of marijuana and improper display of license plate
Cassie Sanders: 38; 18733 Samuels Road, No. 239, Zachary; theft
Justin Veals: 32; 8210 Jones St., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia and headlights required
Michael Walker: 23; 2608 Pearce St., Baker; possession of marijuana and headlights required
Malik Williams: 23, 14345 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; possession of marijuana and improper display of license plate