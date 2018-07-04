Lauren Tomlin’s life, at least the last 16 years of it, has been viewed with a backdrop of books. Now the librarian who found life, purpose and the love of her life starts a new chapter as the manager of the Zachary branch of the East Baton Rouge Library.
Tomlin grew up in Baton Rouge and is a graduate of Woodlawn High School. She has a history degree from LSU and a master’s degree in library science. While at LSU, she began her employment with the library system. She worked as a page at the Jones Creek branch for five years and has turned that into a 16-year tenure with the system.
After earning her master’s degree in 2006, Tomlin held a number of library positions including youth services librarian, children’s librarian, teen librarian and a previous branch manager’s position before moving to the Zachary library.
Tomlin is impressed by the scope and reach of the library staff under her care. The staff of 20 includes several librarians and is distinguishing itself as a high utilization branch. “We are one of the highest circulating branches in the system,” she said. “I think we are right behind the Jones Creek and Bluebonnet branches.”
Tomlin explain that May 2018 reports show that 13, 950 items were circulated in Zachary. “Which is really awesome,” she said. “We are right behind the big regional branches and the highest circulating community branch.”
The Zachary branch has carved a special niche in the community and stays busy, a fact Tomlin attributes to the staffers' involvement in the community they serve. “The staff are very community orientated and are very involved in the community,” she said. “We want to give the community what they need and what they want, so I think the town sees that and they come in here and we give them the best customer service that we can.”
Tomlin, the consumer, takes advantage of the library's traditional books and movies but expressed a specific shine for the convenience of digital books. “I checked out a book at 10:30 at night and I was ready to start another one and I am able to do that at home in my pajamas,” she said.
She encourages programming like the recent children’s concert performed by musician Eric Herman because it gets programs to the community that are often rarities or something that would be difficult to travel to and “you just come in and see it’s free!”
New technology and services have arrived at the Zachary branch like self-checkout. It gives patrons as many options as possible to customize their needs and visits to the Zachary library.
Library service is a family affair in the Tomlin home. Her husband, Bryce Tomlin, is a librarian at the main branch in Baton Rouge. He oversees the computer department and technical services.
"We met when we were both pages at the Jones Creek Library," she explained. “You can even find love at the library.”