Summer reading is here
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities, begins June 1 and runs through Aug. 15.
The summer program will have free programs, workshops, story times, concerts and performances for all ages, throughout the library system. Find all the program listings on the library’s website ebrpl.com/calendar.
Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org starting June 1. Then, log the books you read into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Other activities:
ACT Practice Test: Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Rd., (225) 778-5940. 10 a.m., June 4. The practice test takes about four hours to complete. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 778-5970.
Threadheads — a Contemporary Crochet Club: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 274-4450. A crochet class for beginning and experienced crocheters, 6 p.m. June 6. Each participant will need a crochet hook H or larger and a skein of yarn. Limited supplies may be available.
Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary: Children may join Leslie Lattimore, founder and director of the Sanctuary, and some of her feathered friends at 10 a.m., June 28, at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch. Registration is required for groups.
Buy a veteran's brick
Honor a veteran or service member this Memorial Day with a personalized commemorative brick at the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park. Regional Veterans Park is on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. For information, visit regionalveteranspark.org or call (225) 938-1686.
Sports Festival
A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include refreshments. No ice chests allowed. Concessions available on site.