Between vacations and other distractions, the summer break for most in Zachary has reached the midpoint. There are lots of events, changes, honorifics, and coming and goings for Zachary sports to report.
Running with the Broncos summer camp for youth was a smashing success, with 40 kids participating July 5-9. Coach Julie Fink said camp participants worked with between 12 and 15 high school counselors each day. The camp finished on July 9 with the Bronco32 race and the premier of a camp movie on the scoreboard screen at Broncos Stadium, where the participants enjoyed ice pops and watermelon.
The Zachary High School basketball court floor was replaced over the summer. At the end of the June, the ZHS basketball team went 5-0 at the East Ascension Team camp defeating Mandeville (68-34), St. Thomas More (56-45), Central (47-22), French Settlement (50-37), and Dutchtown (60-33). The way coaches Jon McClinton and Tami McClure like to run up and down the court, we may need another floor replacement.
There are also ongoing improvements to Bronco Stadium with LED lights being installed. The switch to LED will not only be a cost savings over the long haul and improve the quality of lighting for the field, there are extras that ... well, you will just have to come and see when the Broncos open the season against East Ascension on Sept. 3.
ZHS strength and condition coach Jason Little has returned after a one-year trek back to southwest Louisiana. For those of you who don’t remember — and I find that hard to believe because he is a larger-than-life presence — Little was previously the head of strength and condition at McNeese State and did an amazing job with all of ZHS athletes during his first stint.
Little and the Broncos football coaching staff will crank up the football preseason with camp July 22-24 and a scrimmage against West Monroe at Louisiana College on Aug. 19. The following week, the Broncos will travel for a road jamboree against 2020 Division III state champion Lafayette Christian. The jamboree will feature freshman, junior varsity and varsity games between the Broncos and Knights.
There are changes at Northwestern Middle School, as well. In the fall, the Braves will be led by new head football coach Jimbo Walker who previously coached the freshmen at ZHS. Northwestern will also welcome Scott Holstein as a full-time strength and conditioning coach to work with the middle school athletes.
Not only can he run, he makes it happen in the classroom. Congratulations to Zachary’s own Sean "Squirrel" Burrell for being named SEC first-year academic honor roll.
Finally, 2021 wrestling state champion at 220 pounds, Ashton Freeman will be competing in the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, starting July 18. Freeman will return for his senior year of football in the fall and an opportunity to repeat as a state champion in wrestling in the spring.