Dispose your household hazardous waste
East Baton Rouge's semiannual Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive.
The event entrance will be across from Engineering Lane next to the LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall. Residents should enter the event via Nicholson Drive or Highland Road.
Participants will be required to stay in their cars and to wear a mask while event workers assist and collect materials. Visit www.brla.gov/893/Household-Hazardous-Materials to see what can and can't be dropped off.
Bathe your dog to help rescue others
Must Luv Dogs Rescue and Zydeco Hydrodog Mobile Dog Grooming are holding a Bathe to Save & Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at the Downtown Zachary Farmers Market.
For a minimum $20 donation, dogs can receive a mini grooming session, with 100% of the proceeds donated to help the rescue group. Walk-ups are welcome, but some reserved slots are available at form.jotform.com/mustluvdogs/bathe-to-save-event-registration.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
2021 Lane Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for its 2021 nursing scholarship. A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program. The application deadline is April 12. Visit LaneRMC.org/volunteer.
Amnesty program extended
Any Baker City Court defendant with an outstanding bench warrant before March 1 can have it recalled without paying the normal recall fee. The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to pay other related fees. The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:14 p.m. to help with the process. Call the court at (225) 778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant.