One person is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death in Zachary, police said.
Police received a call around 8:45 a.m. about a fight at a house in the 4700 block of Avenue E, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said. Officers entered the house and found a female victim on the floor; she was pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds.
The victim's boyfriend fled the scene and was pursued by police, then arrested, McDavid said.
The victim lived at the house with the suspect, the chief said, and there have been past domestic violence incidents involving this couple.
He urged people to stay connected with domestic violence service providers.
The fight that brought police was between the suspect and his grandfather, police said.