On April 28, the Zachary Rotarians heard from Zachary High School basketball coach Jonathan McClinton.
He brought two of his senior players with him, Jalen Bolden and Jordan Decuir. Both will continue their academic and basketball careers in college.
McClinton became the head basketball coach at Zachary High in 2013. He also serves as the dean of students at Copper Mill Elementary.
As the ZHS coach, he and his team have won two consecutive class 5A state championship titles.
McClinton shared about his teams mantra “GRIT,” or Guard, Running, Intensity and Toughness. He emphasized that GRIT fights adversity and distractions.
The coach explained the important lessons they are teaching young men so they can be assets to our community and beyond. And lastly, McClinton said the goal is to be the best in everything.