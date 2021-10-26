Kaylea Hurst Barron, an audiologist who practices at Lane Regional Medical Center, recently spoke at the Zachary Rotary Club about hearing loss.
Barron discussed the evaluation process and treatment options for patients with impaired hearing loss.
According to the National Institute on Deafness, approximately 15% of American adults aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing. One in every 8 people in the United States age 12 and older has hearing loss in both ears.
Originally from Clinton, Barron graduated from LSU and earned her doctorate in audiology at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is licensed by the Louisiana Board of Examiners for Speech Pathologists and Audiologists and is certified in clinical competence by the American Speech and Hearing Association.