While everyone else is fighting for that last Christmas gift or frantically wrapping presents in anticipation of jolly Old St. Nick, several Zachary High School winter sports teams are gearing up for a working holiday season. Chocolates, sugar plums, gingerbread men and sleeping in on break will be replaced by holiday tournaments where sweat, victories and trophies are the only prizes.
Coach Jon McClinton’s boys' team goes into the winter break on a roll with eight wins and only one loss at the time of writing. The offense has lit up the scoreboards with over 70 points in the six of the games they have played thus far. The boys will play in the New Iberia, East Baton Rouge Parish and Don Redden Tournaments over the holidays. The East Baton Rouge Parish tournament will be hosted at the ZHS gym from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29. The boys will start a three-game home stand to kick-off 2020 with games against University Lab on Jan. 7, St. Michael Jan. 10 and Broadmoor Jan. 14.
Coach nine’s Lady Broncos basketball team has also been on a tear with a record of 9 wins and only one loss at the time of writing. After loss in the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament, the Lady Broncos rolled off seven straight victories. The Lady Broncos will compete in the Walker tournament, which will be hosted by ZHS on Dec. 19 through 21, followed by a trip north to play in the West Monroe tournament on Dec. 27-28. They will get a jump on 2020 with a home game against Kentwood on Dec. 30, and travel to New Orleans for the Nokia Sugar Bowl tournament Jan. 2-4.
The Lady Broncos will take to the road for games in early January with their first home game of 2020 on Jan. 17 against Woodlawn.
At the time of this writing, the boys soccer team had a record of 4-5-1 and the girls had a record of 2-4-2. The boys and girls will compete in the Holiday Cup Tournament at Burbank on Dec. 27-28. The boys 2020 home opener will be against Fontainebleau on Jan. 3 with the girls 2020 opener on Jan. 4 against Dunham.
Coach Chris Carrier’s indoor track team will be practicing over the holidays to prepare for the LSU High School Classic at LSU on Jan. 11. The indoor season includes two meets at McNeese on Jan. 18 and Feb. 8 and two LHSAA qualifier meets at LSU on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. The state indoor meet will be held on Feb. 22 at LSU.
Coach J.P. Pierre’s wrestling team hosted the Big Horse (Varsity) and Stallion Open (Junior Varsity) tournaments on Dec. 14 at the ZHS gym. Top finishers for the varsity were Caleb Daigle (third at 285) and Kevin Chapaneri (third at 132). Girls wrestlers Lucy Yoes (first place at 145) and Rebecca Elbert (third place at 160) were the high placers for the girls.
The Broncos JV had several weight class winners and high placers. Aiden Mickelson (152), Cameron Walker (195) and Osee Anderson (285) were first place medalists in their weight class. Other high scorers for the JV were Garrett Keaton (second at 152) and Zachariah Chambers (second at 285).
Varsity and JV wrestlers won’t be putting on weight during the holidays as they will be busy and quite active competing in the Tiger Clash Duals at Hahnville on Dec. 28, St. Amant Duals on Jan. 4 and hosting their lone home dual meet against Live Oak on Jan. 8. Coach Pierre’s staff of Ben McHugh and Stephen Thomas expanded this year with the addition of new assistant Frank Barbrie and volunteer coach Caleb Mickelson, a state Division I Finalist in 2019.