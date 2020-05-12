Kaitlyn Kahn, of Zachary and a junior at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, created a documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg that placed third in the Louisiana History Day virtual contest.
Louisiana History Day is an annual competition that encourages students to explore local, state, national or world history by investigating and presenting on a topic of their choice. Students work either individually or in groups to create a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.
Kahn filmed and edited the documentary after an in-depth study of Ginsburg, the U.S. Supreme Court justice.
By receiving third place, Kahn's documentary will serve as an alternate submission for the 2020 Virtual National Contest.
Kahn has studied journalism at LSMSA for two years and will serve as next year's editor-in-chief of The Renaissance, LSMSA's school newspaper.
More than 130 students participated in the Louisiana History Day contest this year.