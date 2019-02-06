NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts will be hosting its last Exploration Day of the school year from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Eighth- through eleventh-graders, along with their families, who are interested in getting the most out of their high school career are encouraged to attend.
Exploration Days are a great opportunity to experience LSMSA firsthand, according to a news release. Prospective students will be able to tour the campus, visit classes, talk to faculty and administration, and meet and learn from students at the school.
Ranked within the top 1 percent of America’s Best Public High Schools and Top 30 of High School STEM programs in the nation, LSMSA is Louisiana’s only state-funded residential high school for high-achieving and highly motivated sophomores, juniors and seniors. As a public school, there is no tuition to attend and only a nominal room and board fee. Financial assistance can be offered to those who qualify. Students from public, private and parochial schools, as well as those who are home-schooled, are encouraged to apply for admission.
Students attending LSMSA receive a college-level curriculum provided by a top-notch faculty, ranked third best among public high schools in the nation. More than 64 percent of the school’s faculty have earned the highest degree in their field. Class offerings include everything from core STEM classes to upper-level courses not typically found in high school settings: Chinese, astronomy, zoology, architecture, web design and coding, specialized arts classes and more.
LSMSA has articulation agreements with all schools in the University of Louisiana system, which award up to 74 hours of college credit for courses taken while enrolled at LSMSA. The scope of the courses and the number of semester hours of credit vary from institution to institution.
To register for the upcoming visitation day, visit lsmsa.edu/explorationdays. For information, call LSMSA’s Office of Enrollment Services at (318) 357-2503.