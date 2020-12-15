Break out the ugly sweaters
Every third Friday of December — Dec. 18 for 2020 — is National Ugly Sweater Day. Does your family or group embrace the tacky seasonal garment?
If so, share the fun with the readers of The Plainsman by sending us photos to zachary@theadvocate.com.
And share photos and stories of how you are celebrating Christmas 2020. We'd love to know and document it.
Get your letter in to Santa
The Zachary High FFA has a mailbox for letters to Santa at the school’s agriculture building. Children can drop off letters through Thursday, Dec. 17. Remember to include a mailing address so Santa and the elves can write back.
Lights — A familiar sight
The annual Christmas lights in downtown Zachary is on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the historical district along Virginia Street. Set your car radio to 105.9 FM to add music synchronized to the LED light show. The lights will be on through Jan. 3.
Drive-thru coronavirus testing set
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, receive a drive-thru coronavirus test at the Zachary Men's Club, 5746 Rollins Road. A face covering is required. Bring ID and medical insurance cards. Insurance is not needed for the test. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
ZooLights open Friday at BREC Zoo
Celebrate the holidays with ZooLights — a festive evening mile-long trail through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles through Dec. 30 — closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; grounds close at 9 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy special festive activities every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night during the event. These will involve holiday masks, snowflake wands and a seasonal coloring station for the kids.
Additional ZooLights information at www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/.