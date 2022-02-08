The board of directors of the Mardi Gras Krewe of Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler are planning the annual celebration ball.
The krewe hosted a king cake and formal picture event on Jan. 9.
Its ball will be Feb. 12 at the Marriott in Baton Rouge. The theme of the tableau will be “Game of Crowns,” a play on HBO fantasy drama "Game of Thrones."
The krewe, which had its start in Baker and Zachary, is 37 years old and used to hold the ball in the Baker City Hall auditorium but has since moved to larger venues.