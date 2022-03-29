Zachary High student Camilla Howell tied for first runner-up in the Poetry Out Loud State Finals Competition. Over the past five weeks, 20 high school students from across Louisiana competed virtually for honors.
Jacob Simmons, a Covington High School student was named state champion. Other finalists were first runner-up (tie), Enne Samuel, of New Orleans Center for Creative Arts; and second runner-up, Valerie Henderson, from Covington High School.
Simmons will represent Louisiana for the third consecutive year in the Poetry Out Loud National Competition, which will be held virtually.
Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation competition developed by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. The program encourages students to learn about poetry through memorization and recitation and helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge facilitates this program statewide on behalf of the Louisiana Division of the Arts. For more information about Poetry Out Loud, visit www.poetryoutloud.org.