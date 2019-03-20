At the end of the summer, families want to hear their child had “the best summer ever.” To help make that happen, the Americana YMCA is offering summer camp, keeping children in Zachary adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer long, according to a news release.
YMCA camp programs offer youth an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories, according to the release.
Summer is the ideal time for children to get up, get out and explore, according to the release. But for some children, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities . As a result, some children can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year.
“It’s imperative that children stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer. Summer camp is a wonderful way to ensure that,” said Kristen Hogan, marketing director, YMCA of the Capital Area. “In our summer camp, children are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their children the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long.”
The Americana YMCA offers traditional day camp programs, which include weekly themed activities, field trips, swimming, STEM and more. To ensure that all youths have the chance to experience camp, the Americana YMCA offers financial assistance to those in need. People interested in helping send children to camp can donate at ymcabr.org/give.
For information, visit ymcabr.org/camp or contact Laura O’Brien at (225) 654-9622.