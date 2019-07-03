Installed June 22, 2019, the Knights of Columbus Council 10080 officers at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary are, from left, front row, Robert Nolan, District Deputy; Herb Hollkamp, District Deputy; Bob Anderson, council member; Randy Albarez, Grand Knight; Dominique Maddie, Deputy Grand Knight; Darron Babin, council member; Charles Alleman, council member; Henry Kliebert, council member; and Thomas Cooper Council member; second row, Chris Flanders, Advocate; Scott Dupre, treasurer; Chip Troth, program director; Jeff Richards, trustee; Charles 'Chuck' Croxton, outside guard; Nick Shelden, family director; Dwayne Chatelain, council member; and Albert Langlois, district warden; and back row, Brandon Brockhoeft, inside guard; Gabe Kimich, chancellor; the Rev. Jeffrey Bayhi, chaplain; Ron Usie, recorder; Vincent 'Butch' Cambre, council Mmmber; and Tom Scheibel, financial secretary. Officers not present are Ed Fisher, warden; Tommy Nosacka, trustee; Brian Delatorre, trustee; Joey Hebert, lecturer; and Wayne Gravois, life director.