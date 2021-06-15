West Feliciana Pickleball Club’s Summer Slam Tournament set June 25-26 has 144 entries to compete on 12 courts at the West Feliciana Sports Park Complex.
Six courts are beneath the pavilion, and six courts are outside. The event is the group's fourth tournament.
Players range in ages 19-79 years and represent five states. Men’s and women’s doubles will begin early the first afternoon of the tournament. Doubles will continue into June 26, which will be followed by mixed doubles.
The youngest player in this tournament— 19 years — is partnered with her grandfather, the oldest player 79. The teen is also partnered with her mom in women’s doubles. Several couples are competing together.
People who would like to watch are asked to bring chairs, an umbrella for shade and lots of cold water.
A local band Group Therapy, headed up by Chris Kerr, will perform on June 25. Kerr is a member of the pickleball club.
On June 26, the Hint of Lime taco food truck, owned and operated by club member David Voigt and his wife, Nikki, Davis, will be on hand.
The tournament co-directors are club President Dan Heath, Howard Ward, David Parker and Sue Lockwood. Howard Ward, of Watson, an avid player, is building the brackets, based as closely as possible on age and skill.
In pickleball, players are ranked 1.0 -5.0. In this tournament, the players had to indicate their skill was either 3.5 and lower, above 3.5 up to 4.0 and 4.5 or above. This 144-player event is the largest the club has held.